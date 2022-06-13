Miller County Sheriff Election and What You Need to Know Before Tomorrow’s Early Voting

Advertisement

Stephen Ward and Wayne Easley are running against each other for the 2022 Miller County Sheriff Election. Early voting begins TOMORROW Tuesday, June 14th and will go through June 20th. There will not be any early voting throughout the weekend. To cast your early votes you can go to the American Legion at 525 E. Broad St. between the hours of 8AM and 4:30PM from the 14th-20th.

Regular Voting Locations for the Election include the following:

Bridging the Gap church, 209 E. 14th St.

Central Baptist Church, 211 E. 35th St.

Christ United Methodist Church, 5204 S. Rondo Road,

Cornerstone Baptist Church, 3900 Union Road

Hickory Street Baptist Church, 2923 Hickory St.

Highland Church of Christ, 1705 Highland Ave.

Legacy Baptist Church, 70 Miller County Road 289

Pillars & Plants, 1101 Couch

Rondo United Methodist Church, 2325 N. Rondo Road

Sugar Hill Methodist Church, 1621 Sugar Hill Road

Doddridge Community Center, 189 Miller County Road 201, Doddridge

Garland City Hall, 104 Fifth St., Garland

Stanley Davis Community Center, 203 E. Redcut Road, Fouke

If you have any questions, comments or concerns in regards to voting locations please seek help from the Miller County Clerk’s Office by dialing 870-774-1501 during their normal business hours.

