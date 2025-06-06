Moran Leads Effort to Secure Future of Red River Army Depot

Sponsor

Washington, D.C. ­— Today, Congressman Nathaniel Moran (R-TX-01) issued the following statement regarding the future operations of the Red River Army Depot (RRAD). Earlier this week, Congressman Moran led a letter to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth detailing the critical role that RRAD plays in military preparedness and the need to continue supporting RRAD operations and personnel. This letter, which was co-signed by 11 other members of the Texas Congressional Delegation, stated in part:

“As Congress works to help fulfill President Trump’s vision of peace through strength, it is critical that we place renewed emphasis on our nation’s maintenance and repair depots that directly support America’s soldiers, sailors, and airmen. For that reason, I strongly urge the Department of Defense to continue operations at Red River Army Depot at full operational capacity—and to actively pursue new mission-critical opportunities that expand its role in our national defense strategy.

RRAD is not only a cornerstone of America’s military logistics capability, it is also a model of cost-efficiency. Unlike many government facilities, RRAD is funded entirely by the workload it receives from military branches and commercial partners—making it self-sufficient, accountable, and agile. It doesn’t waste taxpayer dollars. It maximizes them.

We are actively pursuing conversations with the Department of Defense, the Department of the Army, and Army Chief of Staff General Randy A. George. While we await a formal response to our letter, I remain committed to safeguarding RRAD’s mission and ensuring it remains a key pillar of our national defense infrastructure.

We thank the Department of Defense for its continued dedication to national security and stand ready to work together to strengthen our industrial base, protect the jobs of thousands of skilled Texans, and fulfill our shared mission of peace through strength.”

This week’s letter from Congressman Moran to Secretary Hegseth comes just ahead of the recent visit to Washington, D.C. by representatives from the Texarkana area, who are advocating directly on behalf of RRAD’s mission and future growth. Congressman Moran and his staff have worked closely with these local leaders to support their visit and ensure their voices are heard at the highest levels of the Department of Defense and the U.S. Army.

“We are deeply grateful to Congressman Moran and our congressional delegation for their steadfast leadership and unwavering advocacy on behalf of Red River Army Depot,” said David Orr, Texarkana City Manager. “Their efforts highlight just how essential RRAD is—not only to the strength of our local economy, but to the readiness of our nation’s armed forces. I am proud to stand alongside them in urging continued investment in this world-class facility. Together, we are ensuring that Texarkana remains a vital partner in supporting the brave men and women who defend our freedom.”

Robin Hickerson, President and CEO of the Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce, added: “Red River Army Depot is a critical part of both our local economy and our national defense. It provides quality jobs for families across the region and plays a key role in supporting our military readiness. Our Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee is honored to visit Washington, D.C., to advocate for the Depot, and we are beyond grateful to Congressman Moran for his unwavering commitment to RRAD and its mission.”

The full letter can be read here.



Background:

Congressman Moran and his colleagues from the Texas Congressional Delegation recently submitted a unified letter to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and other senior officials, stressing RRAD’s strategic value and calling for continued and expanded operations at the site.

Located on 15,375 acres in Northeast Texas and housing over 1,400 buildings with more than 8 million square feet of industrial space, Red River Army Depot is a pivotal asset within the Army’s organic industrial base. As the designated Center of Industrial and Technical Excellence for Tactical Wheeled Vehicles, RRAD provides indispensable repair and remanufacturing support for critical military systems including the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle, the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV), and the Bradley Fighting Vehicle.

Beyond the Army, RRAD also delivers support to the Marine Corps, Air Force, and Navy—making it a vital hub of inter-service readiness. Its 3,500-member workforce is lean, experienced, and capable of rapidly scaling operations to meet the evolving needs of our warfighters—having done so during previous combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, and now again as it provides assistance to U.S. allies in Israel and Ukraine.

