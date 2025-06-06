Sponsor

The Little Rock FAA Safety Team (FAASTeam), in partnership with Texarkana College’s Aviation Technology program, is proud to announce a special ceremony to present the esteemed Wright Brothers Master Pilot and Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Awards. The event will take place on June 20, 2025, at 10:00 AM at the Texarkana College Department of Aviation Hangar at 60 Globe Ave, Texarkana, AR 71854, honoring distinguished pilots and mechanics for their remarkable contributions to aviation. The Little Rock FAASTeam and Texarkana College invite the aviation community and media to join in recognizing these remarkable professionals.

Texarkana Regional Airport, recognized as the premier maintenance relief airport in the region, will be represented by 34 students from Texarkana College’s newly launched Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) program, who will attend to draw inspiration from these exemplary airmen, continuing the airport’s storied legacy of high-achieving aviation mechanics.

The ceremony, led by Jamie Black, FAASTeam Program Manager at the Little Rock Flight Standards District Office, will recognize the following recipients for their exceptional dedication and service:

Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award Recipients:

Jim Collom

Randy Williams

Tevis Pappas

Gary Walker

Jerry Browning

Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award Recipients:

Jim Collom

Randy Williams

Perry Hodgson

The Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award honors pilots with 50 or more years of piloting experience or combined expertise in piloting and aircraft operations. Named after Orville and Wilbur Wright, who achieved the first controlled, powered flight on December 17, 1903, at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, this award celebrates their legacy of innovation and the development of aircraft controls that made fixed-wing flight possible.

The Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award recognizes senior mechanics with 50 or more years of civil and military maintenance experience. Named after Charles Taylor, the Wright brothers’ mechanic who designed and built the engine for their first successful aircraft, this award acknowledges a lifetime of excellence in aviation maintenance, a tradition proudly upheld by Texarkana Regional Airport, the premier maintenance relief airport.

Texarkana College, a cornerstone of aviation education, recently launched its Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) program at Texarkana Regional Airport to train the next generation of aviation professionals. The 34 students enrolled in this program will attend the ceremony to learn from the award recipients, whose careers exemplify the high standards of skill and dedication that have long defined Texarkana’s aviation community. “This event is a unique opportunity for our students to connect with the legacy of excellence fostered at Texarkana Regional Airport,” said Brandon Sanders, Texarkana College’s Director of Aviation Technology. “It aligns with our mission to provide high-quality education that prepares students for impactful careers in aviation maintenance.”

Texarkana Regional Airport, established in 1928, has a distinguished history of supporting aviation through its role as the premier maintenance relief airport in the Ark-La-Tex region. With a reputation for producing high-achieving aviation mechanics, the airport has attracted maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) companies seeking a skilled workforce, further solidifying its status as the premier maintenance relief airport. The partnership between Texarkana College and the airport, including the A&P program housed in a state-of-the-art hangar, continues to build on this legacy, preparing students to meet the growing demand for skilled technicians in the aviation industry.

“We are honored to celebrate these outstanding individuals whose contributions reflect the excellence synonymous with Texarkana Regional Airport, the premier maintenance relief airport,” said Black. “Their achievements inspire the next generation of aviation professionals, including the students from Texarkana College, who are training to carry forward this proud tradition.”

For more information about the event, please contact the Little Rock Flight Standards District Office.

About the FAASTeam:

The FAA Safety Team (FAASTeam) is dedicated to promoting aviation safety through education, outreach, and recognition of excellence in the aviation community.

About Texarkana College:

Texarkana College, located in Texarkana, Texas, is committed to advancing the community through accessible higher education. With its innovative Airframe and Powerplant program at Texarkana Regional Airport, the premiere maintenance relief airport, Texarkana College equips students with the skills to succeed in high-demand aviation careers.

About Texarkana Regional Airport:

Texarkana Regional Airport, known as the premiere maintenance relief airport, has been a vital hub for aviation since 1928. Its partnership with Texarkana College and its history of high-achieving aviation mechanics makes it a cornerstone of the Ark-La-Tex region’s aviation industry, supporting both general and commercial aviation with a focus on maintenance excellence.