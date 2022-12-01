Advertisement

The Texarkana Museums System invites you to Music at the Ace of Clubs House at 420 Pine St., in historic downtown Texarkana, USA. Join us on December 3, 2022, as Caroline Grace Baker-Francis and Grace Smith perform a saxophone duet from 1:00 – 2:00 pm.This event is free to the public, but donations are always welcome. For more information please visit TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events or contact us at 903-793-4831.

“These ladies are amazing,” said Dusty Baker, Ace of Clubs House Manager. “Everyone should come join us for some great music, wassail, and light refreshments.” The Ace of Clubs House plans to provide musical entertainment and refreshments for each of the Saturday 1 pm tours in December.

The Ace of Clubs House was built in 1885, in the height of the Victorian period and has an unusual floor plan featuring three octagonal rooms at one end and a long rectangular room at the other. It was a private residence for one hundred years and was owned by three different families, before Miss Olivia, the last resident, left it to the Texarkana Museums System in 1985. The Ace of Clubs House offers guided tours Tuesday through Sunday and typically hosts special events such as workshops, lectures, and other activities on the third Saturday of the month.

