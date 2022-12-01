Santa Store Community Appeal

Advertisement

Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc. needs the community’s help to make its Santa Store a success. The organization intends to serve about 300 with the program which provides its clients the opportunity to Christmas shop for their children free of costs.

“The Santa Store is fast approaching and toy donations have been slow to come in while the number of clients we need to serve is higher than it’s ever been. We are really hoping that people will step up and help us make this year’s effort a success so that the kids of our clients can have a great Christmas,” said James Roberts, DVP executive director.

DVP is asking the community to donate new, unwrapped toys.

“Without the Santa Store, many of the kids we see wouldn’t get to experience Christmas this year. This store truly provides pride for the parent and gives the kids a Christmas they can enjoy. They’ve been through so many bad days and we aim to make Christmas one day they can make good memories,” Roberts said.

It will take about $30,000 in donations to make the Santa Store a success.

“We’ve had some financial donations and we are thankful for the support we’ve had so far but we’ve had very few donations of actual toys. If it’s easier to donate money we will still go shopping but we were hoping for more actual toy donations at this point,” Roberts said.

The opportunity to shop in the Santa Store will be available to families who’ve stayed at the DVP shelter or whose parents have received outreach services in the past year. The Santa Store will be in a secure location in the weeks before Christmas.

Financial donations or donations of new toys can be dropped off at DVP’s office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at 424 Spruce St., Texarkana, Texas 75501 or mailed to the same address. All donations should be in by Dec. 9.

Needed items include bicycles, skateboards, ride-on toys, craft sets, art supplies, portable chargers, Bluetooth speakers, hair scrunchies, lava lamps, cologne or body wash sets, head phones, Paw Patrol, PJ Masks, wallets, etc.

Call DVP at 903-794-4000 for more information. Anyone who needs help escaping a violent situation can call the 24-hour crisis line at 903-793-HELP (4357).

