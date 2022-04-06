National Library Week April 3-9- Connect with Texarkana College Library

Advertisement

Texarkana, TX– This week, the staff of Texarkana College’s Palmer Memorial Library encourages all community members to visit their library in person or online to explore and access services and programs. The Palmer Memorial Library, TC’s library and Academic Commons, offers a wide array of programs, classes and resources for students and community including the H. Ross Perot Leadership Museum.

April 3-9, 2022 is National Library Week, a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Connect with Your Library,” which promotes the idea that libraries are places to get connected to technology by using broadband, computers, and other resources. Libraries also offer opportunities to connect with media, programs, ideas, and classes, in addition to books. Most importantly, libraries also connect communities to each other.

Libraries of all types continue to go above and beyond to keep their communities connected by expanding resources and embracing inclusion in their programming, resources, and collections. Libraries across the country are making a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources like online homework help and wi-fi access for students and workers who may lack internet access at home.

Advertisement

Texarkana College’s Palmer Memorial Library and Academic Commons is supporting their students with services such as wi-fi hotspots, tutoring services, testing center for students and community employers, and access to federal TRIO programs such as Educational Talent Search, and Student Support Services. TC’s library is also a congressionally designated depository for U.S. Government documents.

This National Library Week, the public can show their appreciation and support for libraries by visiting Texarkana College’s Palmer Memorial library in person or by following them on social media and using the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek. For more information, visit the library’s website at https://www.texarkanacollege.edu/student-life/campus-services/palmer-memorial-library/.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.

