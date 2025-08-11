New Boston ISD Announces Key Updates and Initiatives for the 2025–2026 School Year

Sponsor

New Boston Independent School District is pleased to share important updates and highlights as the 2025–2026 academic year is underway. The district remains committed to providing an exceptional educational experience while fostering a supportive and engaged community.

Leadership and Staff Updates

New Boston ISD is proud to welcome several new leaders to our district team:

Jasmine Cree , Public Relations Specialist

, Public Relations Specialist Coach Stan Kimbell , Athletic Director

, Athletic Director Lauren Day , Assistant Principal of the Elementary Campus

, Assistant Principal of the Elementary Campus Aaron Holt, Band Director

Facility Enhancements

Significant construction is currently underway at the New Boston High School campus. These facility improvements are designed to enhance the learning environment and support the district’s commitment to student success through upgraded educational and extracurricular spaces.

Strategic Partnership

This year, New Boston ISD is honored to join the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and Region 8 Education Service Center in the Texas Strategic Leadership program. This collaboration aims to strengthen district leadership capacity and promote continuous improvement across all campuses.

Upcoming Events

The district invites the community to attend the following home athletic events as part of the school spirit and engagement initiatives:

Volleyball: First home game on August 19, 2025, against Avery

First home game on August 19, 2025, against Avery Football: First home game on September 5, 2025, against Shelbyville

“We are excited about the progress our district is making this year, from facility upgrades to strategic partnerships and new leadership. Each step moves us closer to providing the best possible education for our students. We appreciate the support of our community as we continue this important work together.” – Superintendent Brian Bobbitt

New Boston ISD values the continued partnership with families and community members as we work together to provide a nurturing and high-quality educational experience for every student.