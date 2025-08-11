Sponsor

Wendy Amox Walls, age 58, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

She was born on November 18, 1966, in Fort Knox, Kentucky, to Melvin J. Amox and Lynda F. Campbell.

Wendy spent her working years both as a beautician and as a technician at Texas Instruments. Outside of work, she found joy in spending time with her nieces and nephews, taking peaceful walks in the park, and enjoying family meals and gatherings. She was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers.

Her family lovingly describes her as a woman full of joy and laughter—someone who never met a stranger and was always willing to help in any situation. Wendy’s warm heart, giving spirit, and infectious smile touched all who knew her, leaving a legacy of kindness and love.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. M.J. Amox; maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert E. Wallace; and sister, Leigh Ann Amox Petty.

Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Lynda F. Campbell; brother, Scott Amox, and wife, Amanda; son, Lee Melistas, and wife, Melissa; nephews, Jeremy Cawthon, Micah Amox, and Coleton Richardson; nieces, Carley Amox, Kenda Amox, and Gracee Richardson; as well as great-grandchildren, great-nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family requests that flowers and well wishes be sent to 4228 Elizabeth St., Texarkana, Texas, 75503.