Marc Allen Robbins, age 66, of Genoa, Arkansas died on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, in local hospital.

Mr. Robbins was born September 19, 1955, in Waco, Texas. He was retired and a Christian. He enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers play. He liked to play chess and was an all-around sports fan. Marc never met a stranger and was a very caring, dedicated, and hardworking man. He is preceded in death by his father, Joel Arlington Robbins and father in-law, Robert Eugene Russell.

He is survived by his loving wife of 29 1/2 years, Renee Robbins; three daughters, Sara Robbins (Skylar Mauldin), Samantha Robbins, Bethany Robbins; his mother and step-father, Bobbi and Allen Trimble; two brothers, Chris Robbins, Andy Robbins; mother in-law and step father in-law, Janie and Ken Adcock; one sister and brother in-law, Michelle and Robert Johnson; sister and brother in-laws, Melissa and Ricky Hartman, Debra and Kevin Honeycutt, Robert and Kim Russell, Charlotte Russell; two nieces, Caitlin Pennington, Jessica Lewis; five nephews, Will Johnson, Adam Robbins, Justin Russell, Jordan Russell, Kevin Russell and host of other friends and relatives.

The family will have a memorial service at 3 PM Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Macedonia Baptist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

