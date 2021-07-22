North Park Closed at Interstate for Over a Year

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, TEXAS– The Texas Department of Transportation will temporarily close a section of North Park Road under the highway bridge as part of their IH-30 construction project beginning today, Wednesday July 21st. This closure will be from Century Lane to 200 feet south of the bridge and will last for the entirety of bridge construction.

Bridge work is expected to be completed between late October or November of 2022. TxDOT will be ensuring proper signage and detours throughout the entirety of this project.

Any questions or concerns can be forwarded to the TxDOT Texarkana Area Office at 903-838-8574

