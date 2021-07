Advertisement

Brenda Joyce Brown age 72 of Texarkana, TX died July 20, 2021 in Texarkana, TX. She was born April 6, 1949.

Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her parents Vance Anderson and Violet King Anderson. Her husband Johnny Brown.

She is survived by; one son Cory Brown of Texarkana, Texas and two grandchildren Brayden Ross and Karly Jo Brown. Brothers in law Eddie Wood and wife Pam of Texarkana and Wayne Potts and wife Donna and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be 2:00 PM Friday July 23, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Nash, Texas.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home.