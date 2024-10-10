Northeast Texas Alliance of Black School Educators Presents: Transforming the Future—One Leader at a Time

Sponsor

The Northeast Texas Alliance of Black School Educators (NETABSE) is proud to present “Transforming the Future: One Leader at a Time,” a master class event dedicated to empowering educators and leaders across the region. The event will be held at Texarkana College’s James Henry Russell STEM Complex on Saturday, October 12, 2024, from 9 AM to 12 PM.

This year’s master class will feature expert-led breakout sessions focused on developing leadership skills and enhancing classroom culture. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in two transformative sessions:

1. Leadership for Emerging Leaders

Facilitators:

Michael Jones, Liberty-Eylau ISD

Dr. Jennifer Davis, Texas A&M University-Texarkana

2. Effective Classroom Culture

Facilitators:

Melodie White, Texarkana ISD

Alonza Mitchell, Texarkana College

In addition to the breakout sessions, the event will include a panel discussion on Social Justice in Education, where speakers will explore critical issues affecting equity and inclusion in today’s educational landscape. Panelists will include Mrs. Kathryn Montgomery, Texas A&M University-Texarkana; Mrs. Veronica Jackson, University of Arkansas; Ms. Beverly Shannon, Hooks High School; and Mr. Kendrick Smith, Arkansas High School. The panel will be moderated by Dr. Brian Matthews, NETABSE 2nd Vice President and Professor of Business at Texas A&M University Texarkana.

An approved TEA CPE Provider, the event will provide attendees with continuing professional education credits. This is a unique opportunity for educators and leaders to develop essential skills while earning credits toward their professional growth.

Join NETABSE as we come together to inspire and equip the next generation of educators and leaders. Together, we can transform the future—one leader at a time.

Event Details:

Date: October 12, 2024

Time: 9 AM – 12 PM

Location: Texarkana College, James Henry Russell STEM Complex

2500 N. Robison Rd, Texarkana, TX

Registration: www.netabse.org

For more information or to register for the event, please contact Lee Williams III at netabse.contactus@gmail.com or visit our website at www.netabse.org.

About NETABSE:

Founded in 20212, the Northeast Texas Alliance of Black School Educators (NETABSE) is dedicated to promoting, supporting, and advocating for education, students, and educators. Through various initiatives and programs, NETABSE aims to foster leadership development and enhance the educational experiences of underrepresented communities in Northeast Texas.