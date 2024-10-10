Sponsor

Robert Charles Stuart, a beloved father, went home to be with the Lord on September 28, 2024. Robert was born on July 29th, 1958 to Jim Stuart and Emma Stuart (Wyatt) in Hope, Arkansas. He was the tenth child amongst twelve siblings. He was affectionately known as “RC”. He gave his life to Christ at an early age when he was baptized at Common Hill Baptist Church.

He attended Spring Hill High School in Spring Hill, Arkansas where he later graduated Class of 1976. After graduating from high school, he attended Red River Technical School obtaining certifications in Air Conditioning and Refrigeration. Shortly, thereafter at the age of 19, he relocated to Los Angeles, California. Upon his arrival, he accepted an employment opportunity in the field of Air Conditioning and Refrigeration as a technician at Huges Aircraft. He enjoyed 36 years of employment with Hughes/Boeing before he retired in 2013. Additionally, at the age of 23, Robert expressed an interest in law enforcement where he served as Deputy Sheriff for the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department for a total of 32 years.

In December of 2007, Robert received his general contractors license from the State of California Contractors Board. Shortly thereafter, he eagerly pursued entrepreneurship and established R.S. Construction Company. Additionally, he obtained his commercial trucking license and established employment with C.R. England Transportation located in Colton, California. He remained employed with the company for nearly 2 years. Robert eventually fully retired in 2014 and relocated to Texarkana, Arkansas.

He married Theresa Tonette Givens in 1982. From their union came Shontae Marie Thompson, Robinette Capri Stuart, and Melissa Michelle Stuart. In 1994, he remarried entering into a union with Donna Kay Maxfield. From their union came Ephraim De’Shun Maxwell.

Throughout the years, Robert enjoyed playing his guitar, fishing, traveling, and most of all spending time with family and friends, cooking some good ol’ fashion barbecue.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents Jim and Emma, his sister Betty Jean Stuart, his brothers Crit Stuart, Thomas Stuart, and James Stuart.

He is survived by his four children, Shontae Thompson, Robinette Stuart, Melissa Stuart and Ephraim Stuart; six grandchildren, Asia Turner, William Turner III, Tresean Osgood, Cy’Nia Maxwell, London Ray, and Skylar Stuart-Johnson; his brothers Edward Stuart (Dorothy), Willie Stuart, Manuel Stuart (Trenace), George Stuart; sisters Emma Jean Duncan, Lorine Edwards, and Juanita Henson; sister-in-law Virginia Stuart, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation Friday, October 11, 2024 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary 115 East 9th Street Texarkana, Arkansas. Funeral Service Saturday, October 12, 2024 10:00 AM Unity Missionary Baptist Church 603 Waterall Street Texarkana, Texas with Pastor Henry Keener, Eulogist. Burial Memorial Gardens Cemetery 5200 East Broad Street Texarkana, Arkansas.