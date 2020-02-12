Opportunities, Inc. “Scouts with Disabilities” Troops 6101 Court of Honor Ceremony

Advertisement

Opportunities, Inc. Scouts with Disabilities Troops 6101 held the first Court of Honor at Opportunities, Inc. on Tuesday, February 11th in conjunction with the Caddo Area Council, BSA. The event recognized the achievements of the troops 20 members. Family was invited to attend, as well as prominent members in the scouting community who are affiliated with the troops.

The members of Troops 6101 advanced in rank to “Scout,” the first rank in the Boy Scouts of America. The Scouts received their official Scout shirts and a framed Scout rank badge to commemorate the occasion.