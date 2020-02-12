A&M-Texarkana Seeks Sites and Projects for Annual Day of Community Service

Advertisement

Texas A&M University-Texarkana is seeking sites and projects where university volunteers can lend a hand during its annual day of giving, called “The Big Event- Eagle Pride City Wide.” The annual day of service scatters hundreds of A&M-Texarkana students, faculty, staff, and alumni across the city for a day of giving back.

“Eagle Pride City Wide is one big day, one big event and one big thanks to our community, Texarkana USA,” said TAMUT Assistant Director of Student Life, Michael Stephenson. “This is simply our way of giving back to the community that supports our University. For one day, our campus community of students, faculty, staff, alumni and families unite to extend a helping hand. We rake yards, clean streets, rebuild parks, visit nursing homes, and much, much more.”

The university is currently looking for projects at non-profit organizations, businesses, schools, parks, food banks, and other locations where Big Event participants can lend a hand for a few hours on Saturday, April 18th. To register a project site visit www.tamut.edu/bigevent or call Assistant Director of Student Life Michael Stephenson at 903.223.1362.

Mission of the Big Event

“Through service-oriented activities, The Big Event promotes campus and community unity as students come together for one day to express their gratitude for the support from the surrounding community.”

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research and service.