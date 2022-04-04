Pathway Resource Center: Open House This Weekend

Advertisement

Texarkana’s newest crisis pregnancy center is opening their doors to the community this weekend with their first Open House event at Texarkana’s new Community Center located in the Old Washington School building on Marietta Drive in Texarkana, Arkansas.

This weekend you will have the opportunity to get a firsthand look at their new ultrasound room, their classroom, and counseling rooms. The mission behind Pathway is to share the love of Jesus Christ by offering sexual risk avoidance classes as well as life affirming services in order to prevent or alleviate a lifestyle crisis. The center will be opening their doors officially later this month to the community, but have started several classes for the community to take already.

“We are so thankful for all of the ways God has provided for Pathway. From our volunteers to our donors and supporters, it has been a collective effort and labor of love. We are excited to share that with everyone!,” said Samantha Knox of Pathway.

During Saturday’s event patrons can learn how to financially support Pathway, learn about the various volunteer opportunities, and parents can learn about the youth curriculum provided by Pathway. Pathway offers Baby Care Classes every Tuesday beginning at 6:30 PM. To learn more about Pathway Resource Center please visit www.pathwaytxk.org, or join the fun this Saturday at their Open House from 2-4PM at 1900 Marietta St.