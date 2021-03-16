Advertisement

Perot Theatre Management Company is proud to announce Perot Spring Break movies and activities on March 20, 2021. Finding Nemo will play on the largest indoor movie screen in town at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm. Movie tickets are $6.00 per person for either showing. From 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, activities bring Spring Break to Main Street with hula hoop contests, cornhole, hop scotch, and more.

But don’t think the kids get to have all of the fun! Before Dazed and Confused hits the big screen at 7:30 pm, adults get to enjoy the hula hoops and cornhole beginning at 6:30 pm. Tickets are $6 and come with a commemorative movie button.

Call 903-792-4992 or visit the Box Office at 221 Main Street to purchase tickets. Social distance seating required. Masks are recommended.

