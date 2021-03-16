Joyce Duree

Advertisement

Joyce Marie Duree passed away at home with her daughter by her side Saturday evening, March 13, 2021 in Hot Springs, Arkansas at the age of 78.

Jere’ is predeceased by her parents Frances and Delwin Wendland; her son Monty Duree; and grandson Monty Turnage.

Jere’ was born April 6, 1942 in Taylor, Texas. She retired after 31 years of service at the home office of Union Pacific Rail Road in Omaha, Nebraska. She was a crew caller for the scheduled trains in the area she was responsible for. She called whatever crew is needed for the specific job where an engineer and a brakeman are required and used to require a conductor. There are local jobs and through jobs where they use high-powered engines with the number of cars they have to pull. After the end of the crew’s shift, they have to tie up for rest which is required for their next job. The crew members can tie themselves up for rest if they have access to a computer or they can call their crew caller to tie them up for rest. Jere’ was very good at doing her job and would work all the overtime available. All of her co-workers and her train crews loved her because she could always tell a good joke to make you laugh. After retiring in 2007 she returned to Texarkana to be closer to her family.

Jere’ is lovingly remembered by her daughter Debra Duree of Hot Springs, Arkansas; and her son Al Turnage and daughter-in-law Ruth of Hooks, Texas; five grandchildren naming her either Maw or Monke’. They loved being with her and she loved making them laugh, Olivia and Nick Turnage of Texarkana, Texas, Tera Duree of Fouke, Arkansas, Austin Jewell of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Alexandra Jewell of Vancover British Columbia, Canada and Tyler Turnage of Hooks, Texas; and two great-grandchildren Zane and Zenley Turnage of Texarkana, Texas

Graveside Services for family and friends will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Sundbye officiating.

Following is a visitation of Jere’s life at First Lutheran Church, Texas Boulevard, Texarkana, Texas.

The family request a mask be worn during the service and visitation.