UA Cossatot Colts Triumph over SouthArk Stars in Rematch

The UA Cossatot Colts basketball teams traveled to El Dorado Monday, March 15 for a rematch with the SouthArk Stars.

In the women’s game, the Lady Colts win 66-58 and trailed by 9 at halftime, but came out strong in the second half to earn the victory. Kyaira Jackson led the team with 14 points. Mikayla Scott and Kaylee Brooks each had 13, and A’nayzia Jefferson added 12. Kailynn Chaney hit three 3-point shots, two of those in the 4th quarter, as UA Cossatot evened their conference record at 3-3.

Head Coach and Athletic Director, Robert Byrd said, “We came out extremely relaxed in the first half and South Arkansas took advantage of that. At halftime, we really challenged our players and it was great to see their response. They came out and fought for 20 minutes, securing a very important win.”

In the men’s game, the Colts breezed to a 103-83 victory over the Stars. Terry Anderson led five Colts in double figures with 22. Dillon Cheater hit six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, while Cameron Maxwell added 17, Micah Yarber had 13, and Kamren Woods chipped in with 12. The Colts have now won five straight games and remain in 3rd place in the conference.

Byrd said, “Playing a team for the second time with such short turnaround can be very challenging. Our guys came out focused, played with great intensity, and took care of business.”

The next games for the UA Cossatot teams are Thursday, March 18 in Camden against SAU Tech. The women’s game will tipoff at 5 PM with the men to follow on ed88radio.com.