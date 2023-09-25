PG Jazz Band takes 11 All Region Band spots out of 20

Sponsor

Last week, our Pleasant Grove Jazz Band competed in our All Region Jazz tryouts and had 11 students claim a spot in the All Region Jazz Band. 9 of these students will advance to the Area Level Jazz Tryout and compete again in October.

The All Region Band roster has 20 spots available and our kids took 11 of those. A total of over 80 students participated with 26 of them coming from PG.

PG Students selected:

Deanna Dyer – 1st chair Bari Sax, Area

Michael Marshall – 3rd chair Trumpet, Area

Parker Phelan – 4th chair Trumpet

Antonio Morell – 5th chair Trumpet

Gavin Turner – Trumpet alternate

Luke Williams – 1st chair Trombone, Area

Aaron Evers – 2nd Chair Trombone, Area

Owen Braza – Trombone alternate

Phillip Lam – 2nd chair Bass Trombone, Area

Jayla Tank – 1st chair Guitar, Area

Tucker Keeney – 1st chair Piano, Area

Jackson Teague – 1st chair Bass Guitar, Area

Mason Hammonds- 1st chair Drumset, Area

Peyton Glover – Drumset alternate.

Director of Jazz, Ed Grissom on the Jazz Band’s success and growth of the program: “I am so thankful that Hawk Nation has decided to make Jazz education a priority for our kids. We have 36 total students in our program and will be dividing it into 2 complete bands with Mr. Sipes assisting me. The quality of our product continues to improve and PG is becoming known as the “jazz school” of the area. We are increasingly being invited to perform at community functions and a few of the kids are forming bands of their own. A few of our kids have even been called onstage to sit in with professional jazz groups. This semester at least 10 of our former jazz students are in various university jazz bands.”

