Trinity Christian School: Girls Volleyball and High School Football Teams Secure Wins

Sponsor

The Trinity Christian Lady Warrior high school volleyball team secured a big win Saturday at the Columbia Christian Jamboree. The tournament was Friday and Saturday, and the first day was pool play with best 2 out of 3 games. The Lady Warriors played three games on Friday, winning one of them. Saturday began by seeding teams into brackets named Gold, Silver, and Bronze. The Lady Warriors played three games and won two again, placing them in the Silver bracket. Once in the Silver bracket, it was best 3 out of 5 games. The Lady Warriors decided they did not want to go home yet and ended up winning all 5 games, allowing them to bring home first place in the Silver bracket. The Lady Warrior volleyball program was just revived by Head Coach Ashley Dougan last year after a 20 year hiatus. Coach Dougan said, “I am so proud of my team! They played hard today, and put in some hard work this weekend.” Their last home game of the season against Columbia Christian is coming up Thursday, October 5 at 5:15 PM.





The Trinity Christian Warriors high school football team secured a big win Saturday afternoon. They hosted Arkansas Christian Academy, and the offense put up big numbers to solidify their 40-14 win. Eighth-grade quarterback JR Smith was Player of the Game with 90 rushing yards, 149 passing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, 2 passing touchdowns, and 3 unassisted tackles. Sophomores Seth Gundlach and Colton Melton had big games as well with Gundlach getting 102 rushing yards, 139 receiving yards, 13 passing yards, 2 receiving touchdowns, 1 passing touchdown, 2 unassisted tackles, and Melton getting 1 touchdown, 13 receiving yards, 3 unassisted tackles, and 2 pass deflections. Offensive Captain Micah Pete along with Gavin Klar and Aaron Wall helped lead the offense to their victory. Led by Defensive Captain Ethan Gundlach, the Warriors defense put up big stops all afternoon, including Aiden Murphy, Spence Sparks, Erik Sehrt, Isaiah Anderson, Elijah Armstrong, Seth Gundlach, Gavin Klar, JR Smith, and Colton Melton. The Warriors are being coached by Head Coach Scottie Smith who described the afternoon as a victory in many ways, “Our program is unique because we are focused on coaching and training up good men, leaders, and citizens at the same time we build excellent ball players. We brought home the W because every man showed up for his position for every minute on the field and played as a team. This is just the beginning for us. I’m looking forward to what the rest of the season holds for us”. The Warriors host the Unity Christian Academy this Saturday, September 30 at 1:00 PM.

