Pitch It Texarkana! Submissions being taken until March 10th

Submissions are being taken until March 10 for the Pitch It Texarkana! entrepreneurial competition. The competition is an opportunity for contestants, 18 years and older, to pitch their technology, product, or service idea to a panel of judges for a chance to win $7,500 and other prizes. The event will take place March 30, 2023, at Crossties Event Venue in downtown Texarkana.

Information for the event, including rules and an online application, can be found at www.pitchittexarkana.com. A $15 application fee applies. General admission tickets will be available for $10 for the community to watch the final round of pitches on March 30 at Crossties Event Venue on Broad Street in downtown Texarkana. Doors open to the public at 5 PM. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Finalist pitches begin at 6 PM.

The Northeast Texas Small Business Development Center and the Arkansas Small Business & Technology Development Center have partnered together to host a Pitch Development Workshop on March 20 from 10 AM – 12 PM at Levi Hall on the Texarkana College campus. You must register to participate with the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pitch-development-workshop-tickets-566684407317.

Red River Credit Union is the presenting sponsor. Other sponsors include Mayo Manufacturing, Ledwell, Texas Pioneer Foundation, Kelley Morgan Foundation, Commercial National Bank, Red River Lumber, State Bank, White Properties, University of Arkansas Hope Texarkana, Express Employment Professionals, Texarkana Emergency Center and Hospital, Robbins Toyota, Texarkana College, TEXAR Federal Credit Union, Offenhauser, Manebangle, Domtar, Guaranty Bank & Trust, and the City of Texarkana Texas. The in-kind sponsor is Townsquare Media. Supporting partners are the Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Texarkana.

Team members organizing the event include Mason White, Lesley Ledwell Dukelow, Robbin Bass, Patricia Cunningham, Kasey Coggin, Anna Powell, Amy Thomas, Brad Bailey, Amanda Graham, Ina McDowell, Judy Morgan, and Natalie Haywood.

Sponsorships are still available for the event by contacting a member of the team or emailing info@pitchittexarkana.com.

