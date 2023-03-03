Advertisement

Bobby Joe Pitts Sr. was born on February 14, 1950, in Ogden, Arkansas to the late Hersie Pitts Sr. and Eddie V. Hildreth Pitts. Bobby departed his earthly life, February 21, 2023, at the Veteran Hospital in Dallas, Texas.

Bobby married Pamela William Pitts, the love of his life, February 27, 1977, and to that union a son Bobby Jr, and a daughter Tasha Pitts was born. They were the apple of his eye.

Bobby was an employee of Red River Army Depot for twenty plus years until he retired. He served in the United States Army for two years serving his country. Bobby graduated from L.R.C.T. School at Ashdown, Arkansas Class of 1968.

Mostly of all, he was the Best Daddy to his son and daughter and Grand Daddy to his granddaughter. Bobby was a simple person who loved his family and didn’t care about fancy clothes, cars, or etc. But he made sure his children and granddaughter had some of those things.

He was preceded him in death by his parents and three brothers Frank, Hersie Jr., Earl C. Pitts, and sister Elouise Pitts.

Wife: Pamela Williams Pitts – Texarkana, TX

Son: Bobby Pitts Jr. – Dallas, TX

Daughter: Tasha Pitts – Dallas, TX

Grand Daughter: Nalaine Neal (Brown Sugar) – Dallas, TX

Brother: Vandy Pitts – Texarkana, TX

Sisters: Lois Smith – Dallas, TX Sallie (Gene) Greene – Ogden, Arkansas, Joan Pitts Dean – Texarkana, TX

Sister in Laws: Bobbie Jean Pitts – Texarkana, TX and Sandra William (Quinn) Swift – Dallas, TX

Brother-in-Law: Rodney Williams – Dallas, TX

A Host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and friends.

Visitation Friday, March 3, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM Mt. Pleasant Baptist. Burial in Armstrong Cemetery, Ogden, AR.

