Pizza Dessert Event at Lost Pizza Co. Benefitting Domestic Violence Prevention Inc.

Looking for a fun way to surprise your kiddos with the Holiday Spirit this Christmas Season? Then look no further than the Pizza Dessert Decorating Event with Santa at Lost Pizza Co! The event will be held on December 11th, and will benefit Domestic Violence Prevention Inc’s initiative to provide Christmas gifts to over 300 children locally!

The event is scheduled for December 11th from 6-8PM at Lost Pizza Co. in Texarkana. The fee for the event is $15, which includes your kiddos opportunity to create, design and eat a pizza dessert and take pictures with Santa!

“The owner of Lost Pizza Co., Jenny Wilder, came to us with this great idea for a fundraiser, and is generously donating half of the proceeds from the event to help us fill in the gaps on what we need to provide Christmas gifts to over 300 children in our local area,” says Misty Patterson, Director of Programs at Domestic Violence Prevention Inc.

DVP (Domestic Violence Prevention) Inc., services over eight counties in Arkansas and two in Texas. They provide services to about 1,500 adults and children throughout the year. This Christmas, they will be helping serve and provide help to former clients by helping them provide Christmas for their children.

“Each year, mothers and other clients that we have serviced get to come into our Christmas store and shop for their children, sometimes for the very first time. Each parent gets $100/child and they have the opportunity to shop around using the money given for their children. Many times, this is the first time these women have ever had the opportunity to provide a gift on their own for their children. It becomes emotional for not only the parents coming in, but for us as we help guide them,” says Misty. “This event will truly help us fill in the gaps necessary to provide Christmas presents of all varieties for children aged 0-18,” said Misty.

For more information on how you can support Domestic Violence Prevention Inc., click HERE.