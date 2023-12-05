AHS Celebrates 1977 Basketball State Championship Team’s Legacy

Sponsor



In a momentous occasion, Arkansas High School (AHS) will commemorate the historic victory of its 1977 basketball state championship team on Friday, December 8, celebrating not only the triumph of that era but also inspiring the current generation of athletes.

Upon joining AHS in May, Matt Williams, head basketball coach, unearthed the rich athletic history of the school and discovered that the ’77 basketball state championship team had never been formally celebrated for their remarkable achievement. Determined to rectify this oversight, Williams has organized a weekend of festivities to honor these athletes and instill a sense of pride and aspiration in the current AHS basketball team.

The Saturday, December 9th event kicks off with a breakfast on Saturday morning, where the members of the ’77 team will be welcomed back to campus by Coach Elgie Richards. The team will have the opportunity to tour the school, reminiscing about their time at AHS.

Following the morning activities, the ’77 team will observe a practice session of the current boys’ basketball team. A special locker room session is planned, where the former champions will share their experiences at AHS and the valuable life lessons they’ve gained over the years.

At 12:30 p.m., a public banquet will be hosted at the prestigious 1894 Gallery downtown; this event is open to all members of the community. Attendees can revel in the nostalgia as Williams and former assistant Coach Rex Stone share anecdotes and memories. The banquet will feature a catered meal, videos, and pictures showcasing the ’77 team’s journey.

To attend the banquet, there is a nominal fee of $10, payable in advance or at the door. Members of the public are encouraged to RSVP in advance.

As the day culminates, the AHS boys’ basketball team will pay homage to their predecessors by donning ’77 throwback uniforms with knee-high socks during the Senior Boys basketball game against the Nashville Scrappers at 6:00 p.m. The halftime show will be dedicated to bringing the ’77 team onto the court, presenting them with a special gift, and acknowledging their significant contributions to AHS’s athletic legacy.

Williams expressed excitement about the event, stating, “This celebration is not just about the past; it’s about inspiring our current athletes to strive for greatness. The ’77 team’s success serves as a testament that winning state championships at AHS is not just a dream but a tangible reality.”

For more information or to RSVP for the banquet, please contact Williams at matt.williams@tasd7.net

