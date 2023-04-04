Advertisement

Mack Szymanski, age 79 of Fairfield, Texas passed away on March 25th, 2023, in Waco, Texas.

Mack was born on December 28, 1943, in Falls County, Texas to Joseph John Szymanski and Victoria Magdaline Zajac. He is preceded in death by his parents, his son Bruce “Jim” James Szymanski, his sisters Theresa Szymanski and Clara Rekieta, brothers Leonard Szymanski, Norman Szymanski, brother-in-law Clifford Hopcus, Cleus Robertson, Louis Rekieta and sister-in-law Lou Ann Szymanski.

Mr. Szymanski graduated from Bremond High School in 1962 and served 4 years in the United States Air Force at Glasgow Air Force Base, Glasgow, Montana, where he found the love of his life of almost 59 years to Josephine (JoAnn) Ann Brien Szymanski. Mack and JoAnn moved to Fairfield, Texas, in 1967 and Mack was employed with Contel Telephone Company in Fairfield for 19 years. At the same me, Mack and JoAnn started their family business, Mack’s TV and Electronics in 1977, and later became franchisees of Radio Shack, rering in 2020. Aer rerement, Mack enjoyed spending me with his grandchildren, wood-working, various hobbies and country life.

Mr. Szymanski is survived by his wife, son Robert “Bobby” William Szymanski, grandchildren Joseph James Szymanski (Wife-Emily), Jacob Mack Szymanski (Wife-Shekinah), Mahew Laymon Szymanski, Anna Claire Szymanski, Zackary Luke Szymanski, great-grandchildren Harrison, Paxton, Rowan and Ella Szymanski; sisters, Florence Smith (Husband-Walter), Frances Robertson, Veronica Hopcus; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.

Rosary was recited on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 6:00 p.m., followed by visitaon at Capps Funeral Home, Fairfield. Services were held Thursday, March 30, 2023, 11:00 a.m., at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Fairfield, followed by Interment at Fairfield Cemetery, then a recepon at St. Bernard Catholic Church Hall.

Pallbearers are Daniel Rekieta, Brent Moore, Blake McDaniel, Pat Brien, Joseph Szymanski, Jacob Szymanski, Mahew Szymanski and Blake Ivy. Honorary Pallbearers are Tony Clowers, Reggie Rekieta, Gene Reynolds, Michael Hopcus, Jeffery Hopcus and Dennis Bashinski.

In lieu of flowers, donaons in Mack’s memory may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church, 630 W Main St, Fairfield, TX 75840 or Fairview Healthcare Residence Nursing Home, 601 E Reunion St, Fairfield, TX 75840.