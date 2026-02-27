Pleasant Grove band students earn perfect marks at regional contest, all 13 advance to state

SPONSOR

TEXARKANA, Texas — Thirteen Pleasant Grove High School band students earned first-division ratings at the UIL Region IV Solo and Ensemble Contest in New Boston, with every competitor qualifying for the UIL State Solo and Ensemble Contest in Austin.

Several students competed in both solo and ensemble categories, and the group brought home 18 UIL Gold Medals.

Students advancing to state are Salman Pasha, Aubrey Sexson, Gabriel Aleman, Eldon Braza, Ryan Garcia West, Zander Delgado, Jake Bowman, Jackson Teague, Mason Hammonds, Scarlett Bailey, Wyatt Harris, Tyanthony Jones and Kadyn Roper.

A first-division rating, the top mark awarded at UIL solo and ensemble contests, recognizes performances judged as outstanding at the regional level.