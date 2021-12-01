Pleasant Grove High School Art Teacher Nicole Brisco Named Texas Art Education Association Fellow

Advertisement

Pleasant Grove High School Art Teacher Nicole Brisco was named a Distinguished Fellow of the Texas Art Education Association (TAEA) at their fall conference on November 4-6, 2021.TAEA confers this prestigious title on members who have made significant, long-term, and distinguished contributions to the work of the association and to the advancement of the art education profession.

“I am honored to be named a Distinguished Fellow,” stated Nicole Brisco. I look forward to sharing my passion for art and teaching with the TAEA advisory group of artist educators committed to sustained development and art education.”

The Distinguished Fellow category of membership was established in 1993 by TAEA. Nomination alone is an incredible honor, and induction represents the very pinnacle of recognition by professional colleagues. Distinguished Fellows are the Hall of Honor Members of the Texas Art Education Association.

Brisco has been in education and at Pleasant Grove ISD for 24 years. During this time, she has received the TRAHC Arts in Education Hero Award, SFA Art Educator of the Year, Texas State Secondary Art Educator of the Year, Texas State Humanities Art Educator of the Year, Texas State Cadre, and National Secondary Art Educator of the Year. Brisco’s contributions to the art community include serving as the National Art Education Association Western Region Division Chair, Davis Textbook Contributing Author, School Arts Contributing Author, Art of Education Contributor in Professional Development, and Author of State Course Arts and Media Communication. As a practicing artist, Brisco’s work has been showcased in multiple solo shows. Brisco and her husband, Christopher, have twin children: Ava and Christian.