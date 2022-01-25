Pleasant Grove High School Cheerleaders Place Third at UIL Spirit State Championship

Advertisement

On Friday, January 14, the Pleasant Grove High School Cheerleaders competed in the UIL Spirit State Championship. Out of approximately 425 teams, Pleasant Grove High School Cheer finished in the top 20. After tying for second place in the division finals, the Pleasant Grove High School Cheerleaders placed third based on their preliminary scores.

The Pleasant Grove High School Cheerleaders will compete on February 11th and 12th against teams from across the United States in the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) Nationals at Disney World in Florida. The cheerleaders are coached by Shera Hopkins.

