William Alexander Kemp Jr, age 90, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Saturday, January 22, 2022 in a local hospital.

Mr. Kemp was born November 9, 1931 in Fouke, Arkansas. He was the owner of William Kemp Body Shop, lifetime Baptist, attended the Trinity Presbyterian Church and was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by one brother, M.L. Kemp and by one sister, Virginia Nall.

He is survived by his wife Patsy Thompson Kemp of Texarkana, Arkansas; children, Toni Lemley and husband Jack of Texarkana, Arkansas, Marla Roberts and husband Tony of Texarkana, Arkansas, Stephanie House and husband Ben of Texarkana, Arkansas and William A. Kemp III and wife Mia of Texarkana, Arkansas; two brothers, Luke Kemp and Wiely Kemp; thirteen grandchildren, Candi Russell, Jack Lemley Jr, Kristen Doss, Nick House, TaraJane House, Nate House, Caroline House, John’Riley Kemp, Claudia Kemp, Thompson Kemp, Ashley Kelly, Stephanie Duncan and Brad Roberts; sixteen great grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 5-6:30 P.M.

