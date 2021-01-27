Pleasant Grove High School Robotics Team Claims Tournament Championship and Advances to State Championship

Advertisement
On Saturday, January 23, 2021 two Pleasant Grove High School robotics teams, sponsored by Colton Mullins, competed in a robotics tournament in Granbury, TX.
Chad Haidet, Jay Branch and Zach Dooley met Austin Bradley, Jacob Jones, Hayden Howell and Cade Haak in the semifinals; Bradley, Jones, Howell and Haak advanced to the finals to win the tournament championship and received the Solo Excellence Award which qualifies them to compete in the state championship in April 2021.
