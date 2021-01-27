Advertisement

James Milton “Scout” Oats, age 81, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 surrounded by his family.

Scout was born January 30, 1939 in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. He was a faithful member of Faith Baptist Church and retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Co. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors. The most important part of his life was spending time with his family and creating memories. He also loved to tell a good joke and was willing to give advice to whoever would listen. He loved his church family and would always give praise to his Lord and Savior. James was a veteran of the United States Air Forces.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Gladys Oats of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sons and daughters-in-law: Denny and Teresa Oats of Texarkana, Arkansas; Doran and Kerri Oats of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law, John and Brenda Oats of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister, Paula Holden of Greenwood, Louisiana; seven grandchildren; Trey Tefteller and his wife Brittney, Brittany Hobbs and her husband Mark, Hailey Jones and her husband, Cory, Lakin Bradford and her husband Josh, Jared Oats, Corrie Moon, Amy Haddock, and Ashley Upchurch; fourteen great grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

Advertisement

A celebration of Scout’s life will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021 at Faith Baptist Church with Rev. James Lindsey, and Rev. Gary Glover officiating. Burial will be in Stateline Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Register online at www.texarknaafuneralhome.com

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Scout Oats, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.