Robert “Bobby” Lee Martin, age 76, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, January 15, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Martin was born July 12, 1944, in Dekalb, Texas to Henry and Arlene Martin. He was retired from AP Supply and a member of Trinity Baptist Church.

Mr. Martin was preceded in death by a son, Robert Lee Martin, Jr., brother, Clifford Gene Martin and a daughter-in-law, Kellie Martin.

Survivors include his wife, Saundra Martin of Texarkana; two sons, Gregory Martin and Phillip Martin and wife, Patti; one brother, Scott Martin and wife Jayma all of Texarkana; one sister, Charlene McConathy and husband Barry of Tecumseh, Oklahoma; one brother-in-law, Christopher Witmer and wife Linda; two sisters-in-law, Shryl McDonald and husband, Jerry and Deborah Johnson and husband, Kirk of Texarkana, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Chance Martin and Devin Martin; two great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 25, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens in the South Chapel, with Bro. Charlie Elrod officiating.