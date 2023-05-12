Pleasant Grove Independent School District Board of Trustees Approves Brooke Beall for Intermediate School Principal

Advertisement

Pleasant Grove ISD Board of Trustees approved Brooke Beall for the Pleasant Grove Intermediate School Principal position in their Regular Board Meeting on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Beall came to Pleasant Grove ISD in 2022 where she served as the Margaret Fischer Davis Elementary Assistant Principal. Beall brings to the position 16 years in education with six years in administration. She served nine years in Texarkana Independent School District as a teacher, reading interventionist, curriculum coach, and assistant principal.

“Brooke Beall is an experienced campus administrator with a passion for students and I am confident she will positively impact the students and staff of Pleasant Grove Intermediate School,” Superintendent Chad Pirtle said. “I look forward to seeing the great things that will come from our intermediate campus under her leadership.”

Advertisement

Beall received her Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies and Master of Science in Curriculum & Instruction as well as a Master of Education from Texas A&M University-Texarkana.

“I am honored to have been selected as principal of the district’s intermediate campus,” said Beall. “My focus will be on ensuring high levels of learning for all students and fostering a positive learning environment where all students feel valued, supported, and challenged to reach their full potential. I am excited to work collaboratively with the dedicated staff and families to make our school the best it can be.”

Beall will begin her duties as principal on May 30, 2023.

