Reginald Bradley

Reginald was the first born of Elbert Bradley, Jr. and Carolyn D. Bradley in Denton, Texas. In 1972 the family moved to Oceanside, CA where Elbert Bradley was stationed as a U. S. Marine. Reginald attended school in Oceanside, CA.

He was preceded in death by his mother Carolyn Bradley, two brothers Richard and Ronald Bradley.

Left to cherish his memories:

Father: Elbert Bradley, Jr. of Ashdown, AR; One Sister: Reinita Bradley-Murillo of San Marcos, CA; One Brother: Raymond Bradley of Lancaster, CA; Former Wife: Evelyn Siluano-Bradley of Oceanside, CA; One Son: Reginald Jr., Bradley Siluano of Oceanside, CA Two Sister-in-Laws: Angie Harper of Phoenix, AZ and Robbin Caseres of Vista, CA; Five Aunts: Barbara Brown and Dianna Bradley of Foreman, AR, Vivian (Derrick) Harper of San Antonio, TX, Valerie Brewer and Vernell Mitchell of Dallas, TX. Five Uncles: Roosevelt Bradley of Foreman, AR, Alvin Bradley of Ft. Worth, Texas, Edward Walker of Nashville, AR, Morris (Brenda) Bradley and Willie Brewer of Denton, TX. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation Friday, May 12, 2023 3:00-5:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, May 13, 2023 2:00 PM Red Oak Grove Baptist Church, Ashdown, AR with Pastor Eric Nelson, Eulogist.

