Edward “Bubby” Milton Anthony Jr., 73, of Queen City, Texas, passed away on September 19, 2024.

Mr. Anthony was born on May 12, 1951, in Texarkana, TX., to Edward and Ruby Anthony.

He grew up and went to school in the Liberty-Eylau community, and he retired from Day and Zimmerman after 35 years.

In his spare time, he enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys play.

Mr. Anthony is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Carolyn Owens and Kathy Freeman, and his brother George Anthony.

Survivors include his daughter and granddaughter, Hailley Weathers and Haylen Weathers of Fouke, AR; his daughter and granddaughters, Samantha Evans, Hayden Evans and Belle Evans of Sulphur Springs, TX.; three nieces; two nephews; special friend, Teresa Shockley; as well as other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family will be holding a private ceremony at a later date.