Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Residents in Lakewood and Union, Arkansas and Genoa, Arkansas

Sponsor

A Precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for the residences in Lakewood and Union, Arkansas.

This order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure due to a power failure.

Under the ‘Boil Water’ order, all affected customers must be advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one (1) minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded, and only boiled water used for making ice.

This “precautionary boil water notice” will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected, an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

If you have any questions you may contact Rick Barton at (903) 798 3850 or (903) 277 0859 or Chris Cagle at (903) 798 3850 or (501) 288 5195 at Texarkana Water Utilities.

Gary Smith, P.E.

Executive Director

Texarkana Water Utilities



A Precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for all residents located in the city of Genoa on the Miller County Public Water Authority system; Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

This order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the loss of water and normal system pressure, due to pump failure at the pump Station at 4220 Tennessee Rd.

Under the ‘Boil Water’ order, all affected customers must be advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one (1) minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded, and only boiled water used for making ice.

This “precautionary boil water notice” will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected, an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

If you have any questions you may contact Rick Barton at (903) 798 3850 or (903) 277 0859 or Chris Cagle at (903) 798 3850 or (501) 288 5195 at Texarkana Water Utilities.

Rick Barton

Water Production Manager

Texarkana Water Utilities

