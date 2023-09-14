Sponsor

Heaven became a reality for Lowell Dale Bohn, age 91, of Fouke, Arkansas, on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Mr. Bohn was born on January 23, 1932, at Fouke and has lived in Fouke all of his life. He was a member of Fairland Holiness Church, where he was the last charter member, was retired from Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant, and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Mr. Bohn was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Estel Bohn, his wife, Betty McDaniel Bohn, a sister, Jeanette Blood, and a grandson, Cameron Pennington.

Survivors include two daughters and one son-in-law, Elizabeth and Sammy Bumgardner of Doddridge, Arkansas, and Elaine Pennington of Fouke, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Samuel Bumgardner (Jessica), Sarah Berry (Bradley), and Matt Pennington (Nicole), one brother and sister-in-law, Dwaine and Gwen Bohn of Fouke, Arkansas, and seven great-grandchildren, Carson, Savannah, Carley, Madelyn, Whitley, Easton, and Ansley.

A celebration of his life will be at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at Fairland Holiness Church with Rev. Lloyd Shuecraft officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Independence Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at Fairland Holiness Church on Tuesday from 6 P. M. until 8 P. M.

