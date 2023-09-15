Perot Theatre Presents Lee Greenwood – American Spirit Tour Friday November 10, 2023 at 8 PM

Sponsor

Throughout his expansive career, international country music icon Lee Greenwood has earned multiple CMA and ACM Awards, a Grammy Award for Top Male Vocal Performance on “I.O.U,” in 1985, and a multitude of other prestigious award nominations. His discography includes twenty-two studio albums, seven compilation albums, seven No. 1 hits and thirty-eight singles including songs like “It Turns Me Inside Out,” “Ring On Her Finger Time on Her Hand,” “She’s Lyin,” “I don’t Mind the Thorns if You’re the Rose,” “Dixie Road,” “Somebody’s Gonna Love You,” “Going Going Gone,” “You Got A Good Love Comin,” among others. His stand-out hit “God Bless the U.S.A.” has been in the top five on the country singles charts three times (1991, 2001 and 2003), giving it the distinction of being the only song in any genre of music to achieve that feat.

On sale Date – Wednesday September 20, 2023 @ 10 AM

Ticket Price – $37 | $47 | $57 | $67 | $77

** Discount available for all Active Military, Veteran’s, and First Responders. Must purchase in person at the Perot Theatre box office.

Ticket Link – https://www.perottheatre.org/lee-greenwood

Box Office # – 903-792-4992

Contact – Rashinda Hampton Director of Marketing & Audience Services

