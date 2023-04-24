Precision Roll Grinders announces Paxton to lead Texarkana facility

Advertisement

Precision Roll Grinders announces the appointment of Nicholas Paxton to the position of general manager at its Texarkana, Arkansas facility. In this position Paxton will lead and manage the overall operations for the plant, assuring that all aspects of the division function effectively. As general manager, he will interact with the president, with his counterparts in sales and other facilities, as well as with finance, information technology and human resources, to ensure that customer and corporate expectations are met. As general manager, Paxton will be in charge of operating the factory in a safe manner, budgeting, efficiency and performance. He will be responsible for staff development and training, and will oversee the quality process at Texarkana.

Before joining the Precision Roll Grinders team, Paxton worked at Smith-Blair, Inc., in Texarkana for almost 20 years, most recently as senior human resource manager. Prior to that he had worked as manufacturing engineering manager, environmental, health and safety manager and as a manufacturing engineer. He began his career at A. Camp Heavy Equipment Sales and Service in Fayetteville where he was an equipment mechanic while working on his bachelor’s degree.

Paxton holds a bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering from the University of Arkansas and has numerous professional and technical certifications. He serves on the board of directors for United Way of Greater Texarkana, is a past president and board member of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Texarkana, and is a representative on the Texarkana Manufacturers Regional Partnership with the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce.

A native of Camden, Arkansas, Paxton and his family live in Texarkana. He enjoys outdoor sports and activities, as well as carpentry and construction.

