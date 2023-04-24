TISD Director of Child Nutrition Elected to TASN Board of Directors

Advertisement

Christie Lammers, Texarkana ISD’s Director of Child Nutrition, has been elected to serve on the Texas Association for School Nutrition (TASN) 2023 – 2024 Executive Committee/Board of Directors as Secretary/Treasurer. Lammers will serve in this position for two years. She will be installed in her office at the TASN Conference in Houston this summer.

Lammers is one of only five elected members of the Executive Committee representing the entire state of Texas. TASN provides resources that enhance and promote non-profit child nutrition programs to benefit school children in Texas.

She says, “I am humbled and honored to serve in this capacity. I am grateful for the opportunity to represent our state professional organization and Texarkana ISD.”

