Premier High School – Texarkana, TX Earns Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School Award

Premier High School – Texarkana, TX, a tuition-free public charter school serving students in grades 9–12, is proud to announce it has been named a Capturing Kids’ Hearts® National Showcase School for the 2024–2025 school year. This distinguished honor highlights the school’s success in building a relationally connected, emotionally safe learning environment for all students.

The Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School award is presented to campuses that demonstrate exemplary outcomes through the implementation of the Capturing Kids’ Hearts® Process. This process equips educators with skills to build meaningful relationships with students, leading to measurable improvements in attendance, academic performance, discipline referrals, and overall school culture.

“We are honored to be recognized as a National Showcase School,” said Bria McCartney. “This achievement reflects the genuine care and dedication our teachers and staff have for our students. By building meaningful relationships, we are creating a place where students feel valued, supported, and motivated to succeed.”

Premier High School – Texarkana, TX offers a self-directed academic program tailored to individual student needs, allowing for flexible scheduling and personalized learning plans. The school’s emphasis on character development and student ownership of learning aligns seamlessly with the principles of the Capturing Kids’ Hearts® Process.

This recognition places Premier High School – Texarkana, TX among a select group of campuses nationwide that have achieved this distinction. The award underscores the school’s dedication to creating a positive and effective learning environment where students can thrive both academically and personally.

For more information about Premier High School – Texarkana, TX and its programs, please visit www.premierhighschools.com.

About Premier High School

Premier High Schools are part of a network of tuition-free public charter schools focused on providing students with a flexible and personalized education. Designed for students seeking an alternative path to graduation, Premier High Schools offer self-paced learning, college and career readiness programs, and one-on-one teacher support to help students succeed in academics and beyond.

About ResponsiveEd

Since 1999, ResponsiveEd has been at the forefront of offering educational options that provide hope for its students. Today, more than 23,000 students across Texas and Arkansas benefit from ResponsiveEd’s unique learning experience.

ResponsiveEd was founded with 15 dropout recovery schools and 50 staff members throughout Texas. In its first year, the organization welcomed just over 700 students, 65 of whom graduated that year. From those humble beginnings, ResponsiveEd has expanded into one of the largest non-profit charter school operators, with over 90 campuses and five distinct educational options. To learn more, visit responsiveed.com.

