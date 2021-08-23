Louella “Lou” Cromer

Advertisement

Lou Cromer, our sweet mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend passed away on August 21, 2021 after a brief illness. She is survived by her two children, Gay Ford and Bill Cromer, four grandchildren Noel Peak, Alison, Julie, and Carrie Ford, and two great-grandchildren, Leila Robinson and Sterling Clements. Lou’s death was preceded by her husband, Don Cromer, and her granddaughter, Caroline Cromer.

Lou enjoyed her grandchildren, and she enjoyed her friends at Cowhorn Creek Estates. She especially liked music, crossword puzzles, and the beanbag baseball games she played with her friends. She will be loved and remembered in our hearts.

Due to current public health concerns, a small service is planned for her family sometime in the coming months. Please consider a donation to the American Heart Association in her honor if you are able.