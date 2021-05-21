Clay’s Golf & Guitars Raises Funds for Haven Homes

Advertisement

WHAT: The Clay Eichler Memorial Fund will host its annual fundraiser, Clay’s Golf & Guitars, to raise funds for Haven Homes, a Texarkana, Texas nonprofit organization that provides safe housing, work and service programs, counseling, and spiritual guidance to those struggling with life issues such as alcoholism, drug abuse and addiction. The fundraiser begins with a morning golf tournament, an evening concert featuring ESCAPE: The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band, and a dream vacation raffle.

WHY: Gail & Dr. Ed Eichler started the Clay Eichler Memorial Fund in 2015 following the untimely loss of their son Clay. Each year, the Clay Eichler Memorial Fund raises money through the annual event Clay’s Golf and Guitars with all profits benefiting worthy local organizations needing financial assistance. The recipients of funds raised by this event are chosen by the board on a rotating basis.

WHEN: Saturday, May 22, 2021

8 a.m.: Golf tournament registration begins

9 a.m. : 137 golfers tee off for the golf tournament

7 p.m.: ESCAPE: The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band concert begins

Approximately 7:15 p.m.: Check presentation to Haven Homes

WHERE: Northridge Country Club

120 Bill Rogers Drive

Texarkana, TX 75503

WHO:

Debbie Alkire, Concert Chair

Jeni Eldridge, Executive Director for Haven Homes

Several Clay Eichler Memorial Fund board members will be present throughout the day.

For more information about Clay’s Golf & Guitars, visit claysgolfandguitars.com