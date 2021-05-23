Evelyn Flinchum

Advertisement

Evelyn “Anita” Bolen Flinchum Fox Pickard passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 in Texarkana, Texas, at age 71.

Anita was born on July 28, 1949, in Corsicana, Texas.

Anita attended Tyler junior college prior to joining the Women’s Army Corp in 1967, followed by a long career as a secretary/paralegal. She volunteered with the VFW Post for many years, and was the board secretary for Lancer Legacy Ranch since 2019. She was a breast cancer survivor who volunteered with Susan G Komen and other cancer organizations.

Advertisement

Since retirement, Anita enjoyed cooking and baking for her family, sitting on the back porch swing enjoying nature, reading, and various artistic projects. She will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Slim and Beth Bolen; brother, William Andy Bolen; and prior spouses, Terry Fox and Bill Pickard.

She is survived by her sister, Marinette Cowley (Lloyd); son, Aaron Flinchum; daughter, Amanda Flinchum; grandchildren, Taylor and Tori Flinchum, Sage and Chloe Wycough, and Elijah Flinchum-Hill; great-granddaughter, Elaina Moldonado; lifelong friend and the father of her children, Len Flinchum.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Harmony Grove Cemetery, Line Ferry Road, in Texarkana, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be made to Lancer Legacy Ranch in her memory.

Services are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home 3515 Texas Blvd. Texarkana, TX.