August 5, 1960 – March 4, 2026

Tina Lea Dobbs, age 65, of Genoa, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Tina was born on August 5, 1960, in Dallas, Texas. She was an Occupational Therapist. She had a special love for children and devoted much of her life to working with a variety of kids in the Ashdown School District. Her caring heart, patience, and dedication made a meaningful difference in the lives of many students and families. Tina was also a faithful and active member of Legacy Church, where she served on various committees and supported the ministry in many ways. She was known for her servant’s heart and her willingness to help wherever she was needed. Tina loved animals and enjoyed caring for them. She also loved spending time with her family, often riding her four-wheeler around the yard or the back roads. Those simple moments brought her joy and created many cherished memories with her husband, Grady and her daughter, Lillian. She was preceded in death by her father, J R Graham and her mother, Lacleda Howell, her stepfather, Billy R. Howell, one brother, Billy P. Howell, and one sister, Charlotte Howell. She is survived by her husband of twenty-two years, Grady Dobbs of Genoa, Arkansas; her daughter, Lillian Dobbs of Genoa, Arkansas; her mother-in-law, Jean Dobbs of Texarkana, Texas; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Debra and Mike Talley of Ashdown, Arkansas; and a brother-in-law James Dobbs of Lavaca, Arkansas; one sister, Sharon Graham of Atlanta, Texas; three brothers, and sisters-in-law, Gary and Debbie Graham of Shreveport, Louisiana; Jay and Beverly Graham of Newnan, Georgia and Willie and Marta Howell of Sadler, Texas; and a host of friends and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, March 7, 2026, from 5:30 to 7:00 P.M. Register online @ www.texarkanafuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

