Recent Change to LifeNet Service Areas

For 30 years, LifeNet has been serving the Ark-la-tex and surrounding communities. Beginning in December, a new agency will provide ambulance service to residents in Miller County. Our commitment remains the same to provide excellent out of hospital patient care and continue to serve every town as if it’s our own hometown.

LifeNet is thankful for the opportunity to provide the highest quality prehospital emergency medical care for over three decades in the County, and the partnerships and community relationships we have built. LifeNet will continue providing the same excellent prehospital services to the surrounding cities and counties.

We will continue to serve Miller County in our newer role providing Community Health Paramedicine and the provision of ambulance related mutual aid when requested.

Thank you for your continued support and we are pleased to continue serving our mission and other community needs going forward.

LifeNet is a not-for-profit emergency medical service provider guided by a local unpaid Board of Directors and Medical Director that serves residents in Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma.

