Darlene Williams Cheatham, age 65, was welcomed into the arms of her Lord on November 11, 2023, at Wadley Regional Medical Center, in Bowie County, Texas. Ms. Darlene was born on February 24, 1958, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to Welton Willams, Sr, and Pearlene Williams, who both preceded her in death along with her brothers Welton Williams, Jr. and Gary Williams and the father of her daughter George S.Cheatham. Out of 7 children, she was the only daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Williams. She graduated from Arkansas High School, class of 1976.

Ms. Darlene was a darling. Her personality and character shone like a bright, brilliant star, and she treated everyone with a sugary sweetness and the kindest affection like only she could. She was a phenomenal mother, a one-of-a-kind Nana, a loving sister, an amazing aunt, and a compassionate friend.

She is survived by her daughter, Angelica Cheatham, and her grandchildren Traicen Houff, Lonnie Grant III, and Iris Grant of Texarkana, Arkansas, her brothers, Darrell Williams of Texarkana, Arkansas, Gregory Williams of Rock Island, Illinois, Jeffery Williams of Nashville, and Micheal Williams, also of Nashville, Arkansas. She also leaves her lasting memories, which will be most cherished, with a host of wonderful friends and loving relatives.

The family welcomes you to visit and remember Ms. Darlene Cheatham on Wednesday, November 23, 2023, from 3:00 pm -5:00 P.M. at Jones Stuart,115 E.9th Street Texarkana, Arkansas.

