Red River Set to Host Wildland Fire Academy

Red River Army Depot has partnered with the Texas A&M Forest Service, the Bowie County Firefighter Association and the Texarkana Fire Department to host a Wildland Fire Training Academy February 3-11, 2020. This is the third training academy held at RRAD.

This year the academy is offering seven courses, including: S-130/190 Basic Wildland Firefighter; S-212 Wildland Chainsaws; S-215 Fire Operations in the Wildland/Urban Interface; S-131 Firefighter Type 1; S-219 Firing Operations; S-230 Crew Boss (single resource) and S- 290 Intermediate Wildland Fire Behavior.

Registration is open to all federal and state agencies, fire departments and prescribed burn managers. Classes will begin each day at 8:00 am at Red River’s Elliott Lake facility.

Those wanting to register may visit https://forms.gle/6vjeSPXsCmEXetPLA. For questions, please contact the Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Assistant Fire Coordinator, Billy Whitworth, at 936-546-3150 or by email at bwhitworth@tfs.tamu.edu.

Lodging for the academy is also available by visiting https://redriver.armymwr.com/.