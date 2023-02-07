Redwater High School UIL Academic Team Earns Twelve Awards during Recent Invitational

Advertisement

Redwater High School University Interscholastic League Academic Team members brought home 12 individual awards during the January Winter Invitational held in Mt. Pleasant, TX.

Awards received were:

Business Skills: Accounting – Makenzee Minter – 6th Place. Coached by Lori Roberts; Language Arts: Literary Criticism – Nathan Clinton – 6th Place. Coached by Leah Pickering; Speech & Debate: Poetry Interpretation – Alisha Burgess – 3rd Place. Coached by Rebecca Murillo; Speech & Debate: Prose Interpretation – Bailey Paluden – 5th Place. Coached by Rebecca Murillo;

STEM: Calculator Applications – Ella Godwin – 4th Place; Grayson Kelley – 4th Place; Makenzee Minter – 6th Place. Coached by Lori Roberts;

STEM: Mathematics – Grayson Kelley – 4th Place. Coached by Karen Ward;

STEM: Number Sense – Kami Wells – 5th Place. Coached by Lori Roberts;

STEM: Science – Lieghanna Gilbert – 3rd Place; Michael Mitchell – 4th Place; Kaylee Potts – 5th Place. Coached by Teri Sciara.

